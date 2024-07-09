Listen Live
Local

Another Indiana County Courthouse Hit by Cyberattack

Another Indiana County Courthouse Hit by Cyberattack

Published on July 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

Gavel and Scales of Justice

Source: Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court

 

BRAZIL, Ind.– Clay County, Indiana commissioners are alerting residents to a likely ransomware attack that is impacting some county operations.

County officials cannot access data or electronically connect with some state partners. The county’s IT department detected unauthorized activity very early Tuesday morning, just after midnight. Officials believe the incident was a ransomware attack. As a result, all Clay County Courthouse offices and the Clay County Health Department are closed as of 2 p.m. Tuesday. They will remain closed on Wednesday.

On Monday, Monroe County government confirmed an “intrusion” into its computer network from a source called “BlackSuit.” The cybersecurity breach shut down the county government for the whole week last week—from Monday, July 1 through July 5.

A third-party vendor is helping the county investigate the incident.

Monroe County government was open for business on Monday July 8, with network servers fully operational.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
NWS Beryl Graphic
Local

Beryl Expected to Reach Indiana As Tropical Depression

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
Local News

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Severe Weather Chances
Local

Indiana Prepares for Tornado Threat from Hurricane Beryl

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Image of Missing Terrell Family 5 items
Local

Silver Alert Declared for Missing Hoosier Family

IMPD
Local

Indy Man Arrested For Raping Mother And Daughter In Their Home

Eli Lilly headquarters in Indianapolis.
Local

Lilly Drug To Slow Alzheimer’s Disease Gains FDA Approval

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the traveling press pool as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff looks on, under the wing of Air Force 2 atBuffalo-Niagra International Airport on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. Ruth Whitfield, whose funeral the Vice President and Second Gentleman attended earlier in the day, was one of ten people killed two weeks ago in what federal officials are calling an act of racially motivated violent extremism, by a white man, in the shooting of a supermarket in a historically black neighborhood of Buffalo, NY. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
The Hammer and Nigel Show

VP Kamala Harris Has a New Catchphrase

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close