Another Indiana County Courthouse Hit by Cyberattack

BRAZIL, Ind.– Clay County, Indiana commissioners are alerting residents to a likely ransomware attack that is impacting some county operations.

County officials cannot access data or electronically connect with some state partners. The county’s IT department detected unauthorized activity very early Tuesday morning, just after midnight. Officials believe the incident was a ransomware attack. As a result, all Clay County Courthouse offices and the Clay County Health Department are closed as of 2 p.m. Tuesday. They will remain closed on Wednesday.

On Monday, Monroe County government confirmed an “intrusion” into its computer network from a source called “BlackSuit.” The cybersecurity breach shut down the county government for the whole week last week—from Monday, July 1 through July 5.

A third-party vendor is helping the county investigate the incident.

Monroe County government was open for business on Monday July 8, with network servers fully operational.