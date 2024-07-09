The Next Step For Indiana’s Largest Solar Project

STARKE COUNTY, Ind.–Indiana’s largest solar project is connecting to the grid in Starke and Pulaski counties.

Starting this month, the 400-megawatt project will provide sustainable energy to 75,000 households. It’s called the Mammoth Solar Project. It’s a partnership between Indiana and Israeli-based Doral Renewables LLC. Their plan is to bring approximately $1.5 billion into Indiana over the next five years.

Starke and Pulaski counties were selected because two electric grid systems intersect there, which leaders say makes it an ideal fit for power distribution.

The plan is for the project to be developed in three phases. Ground was broken on the first phase in October in a ceremony attended by Governor Eric Holcomb and Israel’s ambassador to the United States.

Once it is done, the Mammoth North Solar Project is expected to generate 1.3-gigawatts of energy. Solar experts say that is enough to power about 275,000 households annually across 13,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski Counties.

About 20% of the land will have solar panels on tillable acres, while the other 80% will either remain green or be used for vegetation.