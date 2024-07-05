Crash and Shooting Incident on Indy’s Northwest Side

INDIANAPOLIS –Police are investigating whether a shooting occurred before a crash on the near northwest side.
Early this morning, IMPD officers responded to shots fired in the 1800 block of North Harding Street, a residential area near Riverside Park.
Police arrived at the intersection of 18th and Harding Streets and discovered a collision involving two cars and an IndyGo bus. The crash was severe enough that the bus’s windshield was ejected and found intact several feet away from the scene.
Police say two people from one car were taken to the hospital. A woman in critical condition had been shot.
Investigators believe “several people” were in the second car, but they didn’t specify how many. Later, two injured individuals arrived at a hospital, and IMPD Public Information Officer Tommy Thompson indicated they were likely connected to the incident.
IMPD is treating the crash site as a crime scene, and detectives are seeking a search warrant for one of the vehicles to check for any firearms.
Harding Street will be closed between 16th and 18th streets “for some time” due to the involvement of an IndyGo bus, according to Officer Thompson.
-
Bryson Muir Has Been Found, Parents Taken Into Custody and Held Without Bond
-
Hammer & Nigel's Biden vs. Trump Presidential Debate Bingo Card
-
Three Arrested after Multi-County Pursuit on I-65
-
Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana
-
New Study Reveals Best And Highest Ranking Colleges In Indiana
-
CRIT Awards Nominations are OPEN! Unless You're Jewish or Support Israel's Right to Exist
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy