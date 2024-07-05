Crash and Shooting Incident on Indy’s Northwest Side

INDIANAPOLIS –Police are investigating whether a shooting occurred before a crash on the near northwest side.

Early this morning, IMPD officers responded to shots fired in the 1800 block of North Harding Street, a residential area near Riverside Park.

Police arrived at the intersection of 18th and Harding Streets and discovered a collision involving two cars and an IndyGo bus. The crash was severe enough that the bus’s windshield was ejected and found intact several feet away from the scene.

Police say two people from one car were taken to the hospital. A woman in critical condition had been shot.

Investigators believe “several people” were in the second car, but they didn’t specify how many. Later, two injured individuals arrived at a hospital, and IMPD Public Information Officer Tommy Thompson indicated they were likely connected to the incident.

IMPD is treating the crash site as a crime scene, and detectives are seeking a search warrant for one of the vehicles to check for any firearms.

Harding Street will be closed between 16th and 18th streets “for some time” due to the involvement of an IndyGo bus, according to Officer Thompson.