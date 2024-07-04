Listen Live
Local

Federal Agencies Ordered to Halt Voter Registration Services in Indiana

Morales has shared several events he believes will boost voter turnout.

Published on July 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Diego Morales

Source: N/A / Diego for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Secretary of State Diego Morales has ordered more than one hundred federal agencies to stop providing voter registration services in the Hoosier State.

Morales told these agencies to obtain state permission before engaging in election-related activities.

His orders stem from an executive order issued by President Biden in 2021 that mandates federal agencies to investigate ways to encourage people to vote. Biden’s order said options must be “consistent with applicable law.”

“This letter from my office is in response to the broad executive order from President Biden directing federal agencies to engage in election activity,” Morales posted on X.  “States know best regarding our elections. We don’t need federal government overreach to run safe, secure elections!”

“The enthusiasm I have towards increasing our state’s voter registration and turnout numbers is immeasurable.  Since the start of my administration, an unprecedented level of direct and financial assistance has been allocated to different counties.  Alongside my team, we have blanketed the Hoosier state with voter outreach efforts, from festivals to county fairs to sporting events,” he added in a release.

Morales has shared several events he believes will boost voter turnout and participation in the upcoming November election.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Local Government Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Muir Mugshots
Kurt Darling

Bryson Muir Has Been Found, Parents Taken Into Custody and Held Without Bond

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Daniel Muir Mugshot
Staff

Docs: Ex-Colts Tackle Admits He ‘Whooped’ Son ‘Like a Grown A** Man’

Eli Lilly headquarters in Indianapolis.
Wes Woodward, Kurt Darling

Lilly Drug To Slow Alzheimer’s Disease Gains FDA Approval

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the traveling press pool as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff looks on, under the wing of Air Force 2 atBuffalo-Niagra International Airport on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Buffalo, NY. Ruth Whitfield, whose funeral the Vice President and Second Gentleman attended earlier in the day, was one of ten people killed two weeks ago in what federal officials are calling an act of racially motivated violent extremism, by a white man, in the shooting of a supermarket in a historically black neighborhood of Buffalo, NY. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Editorial Staff

VP Kamala Harris Has a New Catchphrase

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close