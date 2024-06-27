Listen Live
Governor Urges Indiana Supreme Court To Schedule First Execution In 15 Years

Published on June 27, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb and Attorney General Todd Rokita say the Indiana Department of Correction has obtained the drug needed for the execution of Joseph Corcoran.

They are asking the Indiana Supreme Court to schedule an execution date for the Fort Wayne man, who has been on death row since being convicted of killing four people in 1997.

The pause in executions in Indiana was not due to any litigation or legislation that halted the state’s death penalty, it was simply due to the fact the state had run out of the drugs needed to perform lethal injections and had not replenished its stock yet.

This had mostly been because many makers of the drugs, which include methohexital, pancuronium bromide, and potassium chloride, did not want their drugs used to kill prisoners.

The state has not executed any prisoners in the past 15 years and eight men are on death row. Four of them have exhausted all of their appeals, including Corcoran, who lost his last possible appeal in 2016.

