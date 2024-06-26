Former IU Coach Tom Crean On 2024 NBA Draft Class

The first round of the NBA Draft has arrived!

While the Pacers don’t have any selections (at least initially) on night one, there is still plenty of intrigue for Indiana basketball fans. Where will players like Zach Edey and Kel’el Ware go? Will the Pacers make a move up, or are they content to do their work in the 2nd round?

While there are plenty of questions going into the draft, the one thing people seem to agree on is that this draft class lacks the marquee talent we saw last year or have seen in years prior. There is no Victor Wembanyama, no Lebron James (though his son, Bronny, is available). That doesn’t mean there won’t be good players; just that there is no clear-cut top prospect.

During Tuesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, former Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Crean joined the show. Coach Crean, who is doing draft coverage for Sirius XM, gave his thoughts on what the biggest thing for this draft class will be.

“Development. I mean, there’s so many guys that have to develop, there’s no doubt about it, even with the first pick in the draft. The guys at the top end of the draft may not be as ready to play in the NBA immediately as some of the guys in the middle of the draft, but at the end of the day the guys at the beginning in a couple of years could turn out to be really, really good.”

Coach Crean also spoke about the idea that this draft could be a “bad draft.”

“I don’t think there is anything such as a ‘bad draft.’ There’s some drafts that are certainly better than others, because people can see the stardom right away. They could see it with our guy Anthony Edwards, they could see it with Victor Wembanyama last year. I mean, how many people would like to have a do-over on Tyrese Haliburton a couple of years ago? You can say that every year, I mean every year! I think now more than ever, if you’re a franchise that is immersed in player development, and you’ve got really good people, and the head coach is onboard with those picks, and they’re going to give them a chance to play, you’re going to see some guys come out this that are going to be really good.”

