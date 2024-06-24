Listen Live
ESPN’S Bobby Marks On Andrew Nembhard, T.J McConnell

Published on June 24, 2024

Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers - Game Four

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

The Indiana Pacers are facing an interesting offseason. 

The team made an unexpected run to the Eastern Conference Finals, before getting swept by the eventual champions, the Boston Celtics. The team seems committed to running it back with as many players as possible, and reportedly have agreed to terms with Pascal Siakam, while also working to lock down T.J McConnell as well. 

One player with a lot of noise surrounding him is Andrew Nembhard. The back-up point guard had a strong postseason, and there have been rumors that there may be interest in him from other teams around the league. The news that McConnell and Indiana are working on a deal has added more fire to those rumors, with many wondering if Indiana can keep both. 

During Monday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, former NBA executive Bobby Marks joined the show, where he gave his thoughts on potentially trading Andrew Nembhard. 

“I’m not ready to sell on him, I think I would certainly entertain if it makes sense on an extension, you’ve got a couple years left, the last year’s a team option, but here’s where the CBA comes into play, you might be forced to make a decision between him and T.J. I don’t see a scenario where you’re paying both those guys a combined $34 million.” 

Bobby and JMV would dive more in depth into Andrew Nembhard, as well as: 

  •  The NBA Draft 
  • Obi Toppin’s future in Indy
  • What else the Pacers need to do to take that next step
  • And more! 

Listen to JMV’s conversation with Bobby and others down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!  

