WWE Brings Trifecta of Huge Events to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS! ARE YOU READY????

We’ve heard the rumblings and rumors and Monday morning the news was made official: WWE is bringing not one, not two but three of their biggest shows to Indianapolis in the near future!

Starting on February 1, 2025 the WWE will begin the trifecta of big events with the Royal Rumble. Indianapolis will also host Wrestlemania and Summerslam events, though no dates were announced for those. I’d expect those to be at least two years or more down the line as WWE doesn’t usually stack big events in one city that close together.

This groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind partnership will bring some of @WWE's biggest shows – and countless unforgettable moments – to the state of Indiana. Indianapolis… we'll see you on February 1 for #RoyalRumble @LucasOilStadium.

This is unquestionably huge news for not just pro wrestling fans but for the city of Indianapolis. All three events bring fans from all over the world. Not only that but they also usually means a week’s worth of events leading up to the actual show itself. Whether it’s an episode of Monday Night Raw, Friday Night Smackdown, wrestler appearances around town, other wrestling promotions running shows in the area, it means that there will be a huge economic boom to the city three different times from the same company.

According to Axios, host cities of Wrestlemania have see more than $1.25 billion dollars in economic impact. Philadelphia, the host city of Wrestlemania XL this past April, reportedly raked in over $200 million in tourism alone because of the event. WWE said in their press release for the events coming to Indianapolis that they anticipate all three events being above $300 million.

It’s been a while that Indianapolis has hosted a big time WWE event. Sure, there have been B-level events like Survivor Series, Night of Champions and Fastlane, but all of those have been held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (formerly Conseco Fieldhouse). Lucas Oil Stadium, despite being built over a decade ago, has yet to host a pro wrestling event. The Royal Rumble will not only be the first ever at Lucas Oil Stadium but the first time the event has ever been in Indianapolis, period. The last time a Wrestlemania was in Indy was way back in 1992 with Wrestlemania 8 at the Hoosier Dome and Summerslam hasn’t been back since 2008.

I could not be more excited for all of this to take place and it’ll feel like a party tonight when WWE comes to town for Monday Night Raw at Gainbridge. It may have taken a bit of patience but it looks like we’re finally being rewarded handsomely for that patience with three major pro wrestling events coming to town in the near future.

I’ll be excited to see all of the other wrestling promotions give Indy some love as well when WWE officially announces dates for Wrestlemania and Summerslam. I’d expect everyone from GCW, New Japan, TNA, Warrior Wrestling, PWG, etc. to all run shows in and around the area. It’ll be a pro wrestling fan’s heaven.

If you missed the conversation about the WWE coming to Indianapolis for these events, I’ve included it below.

