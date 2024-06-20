George Santos Takes His Scheming Talents To OnlyFans

Former New York Representative George Santos has announced he’s launched an OnlyFans page.

“The moment you’ve all been waiting for!” he wrote in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Only on #OnlyFans will you get the full behind the scenes access to everything I’m working on. see ya all there!”

The moment you’ve all been waiting for! Only on #OnlyFans will you get the full behind the scenes access to everything I’m working on. see ya all there! https://t.co/vYviMechYB — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) June 19, 2024

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old ex-politician who served 11 months as a U.S. representative in 2023 before being expelled from Congress, will be charging subscribers $29.99 per month.

Despite OnlyFans being primarily used by sex workers who produce pornography, Santos says he will not be releasing adult content on the site.

“Ok y’all got your panties in a bunch,” Santos posted an hour later after his initial post. “The only fans is Not adult content.”

“I decided to go with only fans because I wanted to stir the pot. Folks need to stop being so sensitive,” he continued.

Since his expulsion from Congress, Santos has tried to earn money in a variety of ways, including selling personalized messages on Cameo. He brought back Kitara Ravache, the drag persona he long denied using, to make money on the platform. In addition, Santos engaged in a failed bid to return to Congress after raising hardly any money.