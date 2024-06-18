One Dead, Two Injured in Crash Near Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS–One person was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a crash on the north side of Indianapolis near the Indiana State Fairgrounds Tuesday morning.

IMPD officers responded around 10 am to East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive just north of 38th street and they got an “incomplete 911 call.” They discovered that two cars had crashed.

A man in one car was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two people were taken to hospitals.

The IMPD Fatal Crash Team is investigating the incident.