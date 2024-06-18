Listen Live
Local

One Dead, Two Injured in Crash Near Indiana State Fairgrounds

Published on June 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

INDIANAPOLIS–One person was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a crash on the north side of Indianapolis near the Indiana State Fairgrounds Tuesday morning.

IMPD officers responded around 10 am to East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive just north of 38th street and they got an “incomplete 911 call.” They discovered that two cars had crashed.

A man in one car was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two people were taken to hospitals.

The IMPD Fatal Crash Team is investigating the incident.

 

 

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Traffic & Road Closures Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Police lights at the scene of a shooting
John Herrick

Fatal Accident in Greenfield Kills Indianapolis Man

Dallas Mavericks (88) Vs. Boston Celtics (106) At TD Garden (2024 NBA Finals, Game 5)
John Herrick

Indiana’s Connection to the Boston Celtics Championship

What to Know About IUPUI Split
Kurt Darling

IU Trustees Approve Multipurpose Athletic Arena To Be Built At IU-Indy

Kendall And Casey cover Image
Sam Meyer

Kendall And Casey

Police lights and crime scene tape.
John Herrick

Teenager Discusses Injuries After Friday Crash on Indy’s West Side

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close