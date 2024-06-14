Netflix Announces LIVE Contest Between Joey Chestnut & Takeru Kobayashi

When one hot dog shaped door closes, another one always opens…

It came as quite a shock when Nathan’s Hot Dogs banned Joey Chestnut from their upcoming annual July 4th hot dog contest. The 16x champion was uninvited after Chestnut signed a deal with a rival hot dog brand.

While fans were devasted after yesterday’s news, Netflix said “hold our beer… we have an idea.”

The streaming service was quick to announce that they will be hosting their own kind of food competition. The LIVE event will not only host Joey Chestnut but also his rival Takeru Kobayashi, who recently announced his retirement.

After Netflix made the announcement, Kobayashi made the following statement.

“Retiring for me will only happen after I take him down one last time. This rivalry has been brewing for a long time. Competing against Joey live on Netflix means fans all over the world can watch me knock him out.”

Chestnut upset Kobayashi for the first time in 2007. In 2021, Joey set a record 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes in 2021.

“Unfinished Beef” will take place September 2nd, Labor Day live on Netlfix.

You best believe we will not just be watching, but also TAILGATING this!