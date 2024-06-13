Listen Live
Pop Culture

Reds Fan Runs Onto Field, Does A Backflip And… Gets Tased

Published on June 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cleveland Guardians v Cincinnati Reds

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

The Cincinnati Reds-Cleveland Guardians game at Great American Ball Park was interrupted when a fan ran onto the field and did a backflip.

William Hendon, 19, ran onto the field Tuesday night during the ninth inning and landed a backflip in the outfield. Hendon managed to do this while running from the police, but the police caught up to him and he was tased by an officer immediately after the backflip.

The police arrested Hendon and charged him with obstructing official business, a misdemeanor and felony criminal trespass, according to the court documents.

The judge reduced Hendon’s criminal trespassing count to a misdemeanor. But he also ordered Hendon to stay away from Great American Ball Park.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

While Hendon let his intrusive thoughts win and disrupted the game, was the tasing really necessary?

Cincinnati police said they’ve opened an investigation into the use of the taser to arrest the fan.

Kendall & Casey weighed in on the matter:

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
US-POLITICS-BIDEN-HEALTH-VIRUS-AID
Editorial Staff

President Joe Biden As “The Gibberish Man” Returns

Indy Severe Storm and Heat
Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Severe Thunderstorms and Heatwave Expected in Indianapolis

Josef Newgarden and Will Power on Fast Firday
Kurt Darling

IndyCar Inks New TV Broadcast Deal With FOX, All 17 Races To Air On Main Network

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Ryan Hedrick

Major Meth Bust Near Indy Airport Leads to Three Arrests

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close