Reds Fan Runs Onto Field, Does A Backflip And… Gets Tased

The Cincinnati Reds-Cleveland Guardians game at Great American Ball Park was interrupted when a fan ran onto the field and did a backflip.

William Hendon, 19, ran onto the field Tuesday night during the ninth inning and landed a backflip in the outfield. Hendon managed to do this while running from the police, but the police caught up to him and he was tased by an officer immediately after the backflip.

The police arrested Hendon and charged him with obstructing official business, a misdemeanor and felony criminal trespass, according to the court documents.

The judge reduced Hendon’s criminal trespassing count to a misdemeanor. But he also ordered Hendon to stay away from Great American Ball Park.

WATCH: Fan at Great American Ball Park runs on to the field during Reds vs. Guardians game before being tased by security. https://t.co/cGmOBF6tNb pic.twitter.com/xkteDZnJRH — WLWT (@WLWT) June 12, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

While Hendon let his intrusive thoughts win and disrupted the game, was the tasing really necessary?

Cincinnati police said they’ve opened an investigation into the use of the taser to arrest the fan.

Kendall & Casey weighed in on the matter: