Unruly Passenger At Indy Airport Delays Delta Flight To New York

INDIANAPOLIS — Police had to escort an unruly passenger and her travel companions off a Delta Airlines flight over the weekend at the Indianapolis International Airport.

The whole incident was caught on video in which the passenger is seen using abusive language towards flight attendants, airport security, and the airport police officers called to handle the situation. Bill Leschorn is the one of caught it all and told WISH-TV they had to turn the plane around as it was taxiing.

“We were literally engines were powering ready to take off and they stopped,” he said.

Delta Airlines says the passenger in question refused to put her carry-on bag in an overhead compartment or under the seat in front of her. She argued with the flight attendant and it got to the point she started shouting. Leschorn says she then started directing her abusive language towards other passengers.

“This language she was using was very threatening, threatening physical violence, and verbal assault,” Leschorn said. “I heard a father say, ‘Please keep your voice down. There are children’.”

Once back at the terminal the woman and her travel companions were removed from the plane. The woman who started it all was placed in handcuffs by airport police. The whole incident delayed the flight by about an hour and a half.

For Leschorn, he didn’t care if he got to his destination late.

“I feel safer knowing we didn’t take off with that scenario on the plane,” he said.

It’s not clear if the woman will face any charges.