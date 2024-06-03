Listen Live
Local

Unruly Passenger At Indy Airport Delays Delta Flight To New York

Published on June 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Police had to escort an unruly passenger and her travel companions off a Delta Airlines flight over the weekend at the Indianapolis International Airport.

The whole incident was caught on video in which the passenger is seen using abusive language towards flight attendants, airport security, and the airport police officers called to handle the situation. Bill Leschorn is the one of caught it all and told WISH-TV they had to turn the plane around as it was taxiing.

“We were literally engines were powering ready to take off and they stopped,” he said.

Delta Airlines says the passenger in question refused to put her carry-on bag in an overhead compartment or under the seat in front of her. She argued with the flight attendant and it got to the point she started shouting. Leschorn says she then started directing her abusive language towards other passengers.

“This language she was using was very threatening, threatening physical violence, and verbal assault,” Leschorn said. “I heard a father say, ‘Please keep your voice down. There are children’.”

Once back at the terminal the woman and her travel companions were removed from the plane. The woman who started it all was placed in handcuffs by airport police. The whole incident delayed the flight by about an hour and a half.

For Leschorn, he didn’t care if he got to his destination late.

“I feel safer knowing we didn’t take off with that scenario on the plane,” he said.

It’s not clear if the woman will face any charges.

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Police lights at the scene of a shooting
John Herrick

Man Shot at Walmart in Camby

Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport
Kurt Darling

Unruly Passenger At Indy Airport Delays Delta Flight To New York

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
Kurt Darling

Three People Hurt In Two Separate Shootings Overnight, Says IMPD

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
Editorial Staff

Trump Found Guilty: Hoosiers Respond

US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

The mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett and the deputy mayor, Dan Parker are duplicitous terrible people.

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close