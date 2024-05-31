What Does Trump’s Guilty Verdict Mean For The 2024 Election?

Trump was found guilty on all counts Thursday after the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office charged him with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, making him the first-ever former president to be convicted of felony crimes.

Though Trump was found guilty on all counts, it seems that the support for the Republican presidential candidate has only continued to grow.

Google searches for “Donald Trump donation site” spiked when the verdict was announced, while campaign donation site WinRed experienced an outage.

The Trump campaign sent out a statement saying it “shattered” fundraising records by bringing in $34.8 million, almost twice as much as any single day in the past.

“From just minutes after the sham trial verdict was announced, our digital fundraising system was overwhelmed with support, and despite temporary delays online because of the amount of traffic, President Trump raised $34.8 million dollars from small dollar donors,” a statement from campaign advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles read.

“Not only was the amount historic, but 29.7% of yesterday’s donor’s were brand new donors to the WinRed platform.

Additionally, according to a recent New York Times poll, which was released amid the trial, found Trump is leading Biden in a majority of key battleground states, including, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Arizona.

Has Trump’s guilty verdict rallied support from independent or undecided voters who will ultimately help Trump win the election in November? Kendall & Casey weighed in: