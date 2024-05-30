Listen Live
Local

Comedian Matt Rife Cancels Bloomington Shows

Published on May 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Los Angeles Clippers v New York Knicks

Source: Rich Schultz / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Comedian Matt Rife’s two performances scheduled for Wednesday night in Bloomington have been canceled due to a medical emergency, the Indiana University Auditorium announced.

Rife had shows scheduled for 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Back in June, he’d initially scheduled shows in Bloomington for Feb. 14. Those shows were postponed due to an unforeseen conflict in the comedian’s schedule.

Rife wrote in a post on X about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, “I’ve been doing 40+ shows a month for a year and a half and never had to do something like this, I’m so so sorry, i hope you understand and i love you so much”

He did not provide any information on the medical emergency, only calling it a last-minute situation in his social media post.

In June, Actor Ashton Kutcher helped Rife announce his “ProbleMATTic World Tour” during a YouTube post. Kutcher, playing a genie, agreed to grant Rife a wish. Without giving away the video’s entire storyline, Kutcher grants Rife’s wish for a dream world tour.

His 115-show tour has sold out in many cities. His next shows are scheduled for Thursday-Sunday in Chicago, according to his website.

Ticket buyers can get refunds if bought through the auditorium or Ticketmaster.

RELATED TAGS

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

The mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett and the deputy mayor, Dan Parker are duplicitous terrible people.

Terre Haute Native Receives Golden Buzzer From Heidi Klum On America's Got Talent
Nick Cottongim

Terre Haute Native Receives Golden Buzzer From Heidi Klum On America’s Got Talent

The logo for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is seen on a...
Staff

Cracker Barrel CEO Says They Are Due For Some Major Changes

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
WISH-TV

Top 5 Most Dangerous Marion Co. ZIP Codes

Young business people shaking hands and meeting with documents above to hire a partner or work together at the office, teamwork or researching a new marketing project in close-up.
Casey Daniels

The top 5 most sought-after careers in Indiana

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close