Governor Attends Groundbreaking for New Toyota Expansion

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Governor Eric Holcomb joined other leaders and executives Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new Toyota facility in Columbus.

The manufacturing facility – which will mainly produce electric forklifts – will feature nearly 300,000 square feet and is expected to cost about $100 million.

Holcomb says, “Toyota’s been a cherished partner and career cultivator to the State for the last 35 years, and we look forward to strengthening our bond even more in the decades to come.”

And, this is not Toyota’s first build in the Columbus area. In fact, this expansion will create a 1.8 million-square-foot “footprint” for the company in the area.

It should also create up to 85 new jobs by the end of 2026.