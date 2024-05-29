Governor Attends Groundbreaking for New Toyota Expansion

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Governor Eric Holcomb joined other leaders and executives Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new Toyota facility in Columbus.
The manufacturing facility – which will mainly produce electric forklifts – will feature nearly 300,000 square feet and is expected to cost about $100 million.
Holcomb says, “Toyota’s been a cherished partner and career cultivator to the State for the last 35 years, and we look forward to strengthening our bond even more in the decades to come.”
And, this is not Toyota’s first build in the Columbus area. In fact, this expansion will create a 1.8 million-square-foot “footprint” for the company in the area.
It should also create up to 85 new jobs by the end of 2026.
-
The Hogsett administration has acted in a despicable manner, engaging in some horrific and unethical tactics damaging the reputation of Indianapolis
-
New Indy Bakery Accused of Misappropriating Cultures
-
This Indiana town ranked as one of the best big cities for college
-
The mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett and the deputy mayor, Dan Parker are duplicitous terrible people.
-
DELAYED: Weather Pushes Back Start Of 108th Indy 500
-
Tony Katz: Stephen A. Smith, I hope it hurts
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
84 percent of measles cases in major Chicago outbreak linked to Venezuelan migrants according to CDC report