Tristan Vautier Returning To Dale Coyne For Detroit

DETROIT — In a surprising move Tristan Vautier finds himself back in the cockpit of an Indy car this weekend.

Vautier, who has been a fixture in sportscar racing the better part of the last seven years will pilot the No. 51-car for Dale Coyne Racing at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

“I’m very happy to be returning to the NTT IndyCar Series and Dale Coyne Racing this weekend,” Vautier said. “It’s been a while since I’ve been in an IndyCar Series car, but I’m very much looking forward to getting back behind the wheel this weekend and to be discovering the Detroit track. Coming back to Dale Coyne Racing is like coming back to family, and I want to thank Dale and Falcon Motorsport for giving me this opportunity.”

Vautier has not been in the cockpit of an IndyCar since 2017 when he filled in for Sebastien Bourdais. That year Bourdais was badly hurt trying to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 and Vautier was brought in by Coyne to race at Texas the following weekend.

He was the 2012 champion of the Indy NXT Series, then known as Indy Lights.

Vautier has seen lots of success in sportscars since that one-off ride in 2017. He’s competed in IMSA and the World Endurance Championship (WEC). He won the 12 Hours of Sebring in 2021 and had a podium finish in the 24 Hours of Daytona in 2022.