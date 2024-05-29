Listen Live
Terre Haute Native Receives Golden Buzzer From Heidi Klum On America’s Got Talent

Published on May 29, 2024

Source: TRAE PATTON / NBC

Terre Haute, Indiana keeps finding its way to the spotlight and this time Terre Haute can thank Richard Goodall!

Richard Goodall, a dedicated janitor who has quietly served his community for 23 years, recently stepped into the spotlight and amazed the nation by earning the coveted Golden Buzzer on the premiere of ‘America’s Got Talent’ season 19.

Take a look at his complete audition before Heidi Klum presses the Golden Buzzer for him:

This truly is a heartwarming story has captured the hearts of many.

Richard’s journey is a testament to perseverance and passion.

Despite his unassuming role as a custodian in a local school, his love for music and his undeniable talent never wavered. And he credits his kids to pushing him to share his voice.

Colleagues describe him as a kind-hearted individual who always had a song in his heart and a smile for everyone he encountered.

Good luck the rest of the way Richard Goodall!

