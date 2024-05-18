Listen Live
Local

Five People Hurt in Hamilton County Crash Friday Afternoon

Published on May 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Tape

Source: Radio One / Radio One

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hamilton County are investigating after five people were hurt in a crash Friday afternoon.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says four cars were involved in a crash near State Road 38 and Springmill Road.

As a result, two people were flown to the hospital with serious injuries, one of whom was a minor. Three others were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Updates have not yet been provided about any of the people involved in the crash.

At this time, officers think a truck was heading east when it rear-ended a car. The truck then likely crossed the center lines and hit a westbound vehicle head-on.

The fourth car involved was hit by “flying debris” from the initial rear-ending incident.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Local News - Traffic & Road Closures Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
university students at the campus
Casey Daniels

This Indiana town ranked as one of the best big cities for college

Measles viral disease, human skin covered with measles rash, vaccination concept
Producer Karl

84 percent of measles cases in major Chicago outbreak linked to Venezuelan migrants according to CDC report

Drew Storen, Field of Dreams
Editorial Staff

Indiana Baseball Legend Drew Storen Talks “Field of Dreams Bourbon”

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close