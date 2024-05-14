Listen Live
Dates Announced for 2024-25 Migratory Bird Hunting Season

Published on May 14, 2024

The dates are broken up into three segments with the first getting underway on September 1st. Then, Hoosiers will be able to hunt Mourning Doves, Snipes, Sora Rails, and Canadian Geese all across the state.

A full list of species and dates is available below.

Migratory Bird Hunting Season Calendar

Source: Indiana Department of Natural Resources / INDNR

Hunters should check on.IN.gov/gamebird-seasons to find the latest information on hunting season and regulations.

 

