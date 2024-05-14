Dates Announced for 2024-25 Migratory Bird Hunting Season

The dates are broken up into three segments with the first getting underway on September 1st. Then, Hoosiers will be able to hunt Mourning Doves, Snipes, Sora Rails, and Canadian Geese all across the state.
A full list of species and dates is available below.
Hunters should check on.IN.gov/gamebird-seasons to find the latest information on hunting season and regulations.
