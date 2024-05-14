Indiana Man Faces Charges for Murdering Utah Police Officer

SANTAQUIN, UT — An Indiana truck driver is accused of killing a police officer during a traffic stop in Utah. Court documents reveal he had been holding a woman captive in his truck’s cab. Michael Aaron Jayne faces charges including aggravated murder and kidnapping.

Sgt. Bill Hooser, 50, died at the scene while assisting the woman who escaped from Jayne’s truck. Jayne, of Garrett, Indiana, was on federal probation and is now held without bail. No formal charges have been filed yet. The incident occurred during a stop in Santaquin, south of Salt Lake City, after an anonymous 911 call.

At his funeral on Monday, Hooser’s daughter, Courtney, says as she sat down to write his eulogy, she scrolled through old text messages she had with him.

“One of them said, not sure when your big day is, but I want you to know how proud of you I am, and I believe in you,” sobbed Courtney Hooser. “I keep wishing for just one more story from him. One about his day chasing people and protecting his beautiful community.”

Jayne is from Dekalb County. He was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of committing aggravated murder, targeting a law enforcement officer, kidnapping, burglary, vehicle theft, and failing to comply with officers’ commands to stop. Jayne was already on federal probation and has a criminal history dating back 20 years.

“There has been anger, sadness, grief, and confusion,” she said through tears. “I’ve spent the last few days thinking about what it was like for my dad to lay there lifeless and what that man took from us with no remorse.”

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called Jayne a “despicable human being.”

Jayne has a history of violence against police officers.