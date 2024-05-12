Listen Live
Sports

Pacers Dominate Game Four, Even Series with Knicks at 2-2

Following Sunday's win, the Pacers, one of the youngest teams in the league, remain undefeated at home in the playoffs at 5-0.

Published on May 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers - Game Four

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers took charge in game four against the New York Knicks in their playoff series. They surged ahead by 20 points after the first quarter, stretched it to 28 by halftime, and opened up a commanding 38-point lead by the end of the third quarter. The Pacers beat the Knicks 121-89.

The victory evens up the best-of-seven series at two wins each. The Pacers played before a raucous crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Mother’s Day.  Game five will be played on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

This win also ensures that the Pacers will host another playoff game, game six, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday night.

The Knicks struggled to make their 3-point shots, only hitting 7 out of 37 attempts. Meanwhile, the Pacers were on fire from beyond the arc, making 14 out of 31 shots. Overall, the Pacers had an impressive night, shooting 56.8% from the field.

The Pacers’ bench players stepped up, scoring 57 points. T.J. McConnell led the charge with 15 points and ten assists, while Obi Toppin added 14 points off the bench. Tyrese Haliburton led the team overall with 20 points in 27 minutes.

Following Sunday’s win, the Pacers, one of the youngest teams in the league, remain undefeated at home in the playoffs at 5-0. However, they’ll need to win one game on the road to win the series.

Tuesday night’s game starts at 8 PM.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Amused Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Neutral/Nothing

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days
John Herrick

Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark

photo of the northern lights in Northern Indiana last night 37 items
Nick Cottongim

Photos: Hoosiers See Northern Lights In The Sky

An image of the Kroger logo.
Sascha Nixon

Kroger Offering Discount for ‘Senior Shoppers’ Wednesday

NORWAY-OSLO-NORTHERN LIGHT
Kurt Darling

Hoosiers Could See The Northern Lights Tonight!

Police Lights
Sam Fritz

Police Searching for Suspect in Beech Grove Hit and Run That Killed One

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close