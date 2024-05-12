Pro-Wrestler Jerry “The King” Lawler Inducted Into Indiana Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday

EVANSVILLE — The Indiana Sports Hall of Fame formally inducted Jerry the King Lawler over the weekend at the Legends of Wrestling reunion. Lawler was celebrated by others across the professional wrestling landscape like Ricky Morton, Mick Foley, and Jimmy “The Mouth of the South” Hart.

His induction featured a multi-day exhibition of his art, ring gear, and championship belts.

Lawler’s Hall of Fame career spans five decades with him wrestling as recently as 2023, before suffering a stroke. Lawler wrestled in Indiana, as well as just south in Louisville, multiple times with the Continental Wrestling Association and USWA. He last appeared in Indiana back in 2019, wrestling in Hanover.

Lawler was actually being honored for his 2023 induction, the second professional wrestler to enter the Indiana Sports Hall of Fame next to Mick Foley, who was born in Bloomington.

The Indiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024 has already been announced with an induction ceremony scheduled for July 19th and 20th in Evansville.

This years class has over 100 inductees, including some Hoosier mainstays like former Indiana Pacer Rik Smits and Greg Oden who played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Miami Heat, former Major League Baseball Pitcher Joe Thatcher, and Colts quarterback Jim Harbaugh.

Tickets and an event schedule for the 2024 induction ceremony can be found on inshof.com.