Indiana Fever Legend Tamika Catchings Named AES 500 Festival Parade Grand Marshal

INDIANAPOLIS–The 2024 AES 500 Festival Parade Grand Marshal will be 10-time WNBA All-Star and Champion Tamika Catchings.

Catchings played for the Indiana Fever during her entire WNBA career, which spanned 16 seasons.

“It’s an honor to be selected as the 2024 AES 500 Festival Parade Grand Marshal. To be able to showcase the achievements that I’ve worked so hard for is truly something special. I’m proud to highlight my career and the Catch the Stars Foundation, while encouraging children that they can achieve any goal they put their mind to,” said Catchings in a news release.

After she retired, Catchings started the Catch the Stars Foundation. That foundation is meant to empower kids by providing goals that promote fitness, literacy, and youth development.

“It’s an honor to present Tamika Catchings as this year’s Grand Marshal. (Tamika) is a living icon in the world of basketball, but even more impressive is her story of perseverance and overcoming obstacles to achieve greatness and her dedication to supporting her community,” said Bo Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival. “We are excited to share her story and shine a light on her work with the Catch the Stars Foundation.”

You can get tickets for the AES Festival Parade here. That parade starts Saturday May 25 at noon. The celebration will feature floats, balloons, marching bands from across the U.S., celebrities and the 33 drivers competing in the Indy 500.