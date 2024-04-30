Listen Live
Local

Indy Man Charged with 3 Counts of Arson in IndyGo Fire

Published on April 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IndyGo bus fire

Source: WISH-TV / other

INDIANAPOLIS — A man charged with setting a bus on fire in Indianapolis was a regular, say witnesses.

In court documents released Tuesday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says DeMarcus McCloud was riding an IndyGo bus on the morning of Wednesday, April 24th, when at about 7:10, McCloud took a jug of brown liquid and began pouring it onto the bus floor. Witnesses say McCloud lit a piece of paper on fire, threw it into the liquid and made a run for it.

A fireball burst, quickly swallowing the bus, which was sitting near 38th and Meridian streets. The driver got everyone out in time.

Court docs say McCloud ran to a nearby McDonalds and went into the restroom. Indianapolis Metro Police eventually found McCloud and arrested him.

DeMarcus McCloud now faces three counts of arson.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
The logo for the Hoosier Lottery.
Donnie Burgess

Indy Man Wins 2nd Largest Hoosier Lottery Jackpot

Dozens of people are arrested by the Indiana State Police...
Producer Karl

ICYMI: Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter “Free and protected speech is very different than hate speech”

Police lights
Wes Woodward

Woman Dies in East Side Indy Shooting

Doug Carter Addresses Media 4 items
Producer Karl

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 4/30/24: Multiple officers shot in Charlotte, Doug Carter, Bob Knight figure, OnlyFans propaganda

1978 Indianapolis 500 - Wally Dallenbach
Kurt Darling

Wally Dallenbach, IndyCar Winner And Long-Time Official, Dies At 87

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close