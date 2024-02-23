While Biden’s defenders insists that the President strong on Putin, Putin prefers Biden as President.
Putin Says Russia Prefers Biden Over Trump in U.S. Election (msn.com)
Tony Katz covered this, and the following on today’s Tony Katz and the Morning News:
- Google AI says everyone is black. Google suspends AI chatbot from creating human images after it put people of color in Nazi-era uniforms | The Seattle Times
- Biden bringing more sanctions to Russia.
- Indiana State Rep. Matt Pierce says Indiana universities are not indoctrinating students.Indiana Democrats: “Colleges Are Not Indoctrinating Students” (wibc.com)
- CPAC started yesterday
- Alabama IVF case Alabama providers suspend IVF treatments after state court’s ruling as fertility experts weigh in (msn.com)
- Biden administration still wants you to believe that everything in this economy is fantastic.
- On this day in history, February 23, 1945, US Marines raise American flag on Iwo Jima, seen in stunning photo (yahoo.com)
- What are the movies, that guys will stop everything they’re doing to watch?
- Nikki Haley continues to insist she’s the better candidate for Republican nominee.
- CBS fires Catherine Herridge, then steals her laptop and data – https://nypost.com/2024/02/22/business/cbs-seizes-confidential-files-of-fired-reporter-pursuing-hunter-biden-laptop-story-in-unprecedented/
- Why Tony hasn’t said more about the child taken away from Indiana home because of “improper” use for pronouns. There is no such thing as “gender affirming care”. Such “care” is child abuse. Did Indiana remove child from home because the parents did not use the proper pronouns? – WIBC 93.1 FM
- Newfields is trying to move forward by pretending the past never happened – https://www.ibj.com/articles/newfields-to-begin-search-for-new-ceo?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel
- Teen cannot believe there are consequences to actions – https://nypost.com/2024/02/22/lifestyle/australian-teen-suspended-from-melbourne-grammar-school-after-drenching-boat-passengers-in-milk/ pours milk on women on boat that was passing underneath bridge.
- Volvo falls 5% after it sets out to dilute stake in electric vehicle automaker Polestar Volvo falls 5% after it sets out to dilute stake in electric vehicle automaker Polestar (msn.com)
- Back to the moon! – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13115487/odysseus-craft-moon-landing-nasa-lunar-south-pole.html
- Some Republicans trying to pass funding for Ukraine without dealing with the border, using discharge petition https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mike-johnson-ukraine-discharge-petition/2024/02/22/id/1154569/
