Former Indiana Pacers Player Scot Pollard Receives Successful Heart Transplant

NASHVILLE — Former NBA player Scot Pollard recently underwent a successful heart transplant.

The medical team faced the challenge of finding a large, strong heart to accommodate Pollard’s towering 6-foot-11, 260-pound frame. On February 6th, the 49-year-old entered intensive care at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Pollard’s wife, Dawn Pollard, shared the news on the X platform, revealing that the surgery was successful. She noted that the transplanted heart is sizable, robust, and an ideal match for her husband’s needs.

Pollard, a former Indiana Pacers player, was a first-round NBA draft pick in 1997 following his impressive performance in helping Kansas reach the NCAA Sweet 16 for four consecutive seasons. Throughout his NBA career, he played for various teams, including the Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics, in addition to his stint with the Indiana Pacers from 2003 to 2006.