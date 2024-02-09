Special counsel: Biden is an ‘Elderly man with a poor memory’

Robert Hur of the Special Counsel released his report yesterday regarding Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents:

In the report Hur recommended that the Justice Department not prosecute because:

We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory. Based on our direct interactions with and observations of him, he is someone for whom many jurors will want to identify reasonable doubt. It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him-by then a former president well into his eighties-of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness.

More alarming is the following:

In addition. Mr. Biden’s memory was significantly limited, both during his recorded interviews with the ghostwriter in 2017, and in his interview with our office in 2023.

This brings up the important discussion of the 25th Amendment.

Section 3 of the 25th Amendment allows the President to temporarily give up power to the Vice President if he is ill or undergoing a medical procedure where he’ll be incapacitated and temporarily unable to perform his duties as president. The President must declare in writing to be unable to discharge the powers and duties of the presidency, and until he transmits to Congress a written declaration to the contrary, such powers and duties shall be discharged by the Vice President as Acting President. Section 4 of the 25th amendment allows the vice president and a majority of the cabinet or a body approved by Congress to declare the president unable to perform the duties of the office. In that case, the vice president becomes the acting president until the president recovers.

An “Elderly man with a poor memory” arguably is “unable to perform duties of the office” of President of the United States, and thus should be removed.

Tony has been arguing all week for using the 25th Amendment to remove of Joe Biden. The events of last night solidified that argument.

Catch the show in its entirety here:

