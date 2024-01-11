Pacers Win First Game Without Haliburton

(Indianapolis, IN) – The Washington Wizards (6-30) came into Gainbridge Fieldhouse to face the Pacers (21-15) in the Pacers first game following the injury to Tyrese Haliburton.

FIRST QUARTER

The Pacers starting lineup started the game a little slow, with the Wizards leading 15-9 after going on a 9-2 run with 5:38 left in the period. The Wizards would lead for most of the quarter, though they could not put any real distance between them and Indiana. Jordan Poole would lead Washington in scoring after 1 with 6 points, while Obi Toppin would lead the way for Indy with 5. The Pacers would finally get back out in front at the end of the quarter, as they would enter the 2nd with a 23-21 lead.

2nd QUARTER

The two teams would continue to trade baskets and go back and forth, with neither team able to pull away in the early moments of the 2nd. The shooting for both teams continue to shoot poorly; with 7:58 left in the half, and with both teams tied at 30, the Wizards were shooting 34.3%, while the Pacers shot around 40%. The teams had, up to this point, gone a combined 4-of-21 from beyond the arc. The Pacers, who kept pace with one of the best rebounding teams in the Celtics on Monday, would allow the Wizards to get chance after chance on offense. The Pacers would go into the break trailing the Wizards 55-54.

3RD QUARTER

The Pacers come out of the break and quickly opened a 7-0 run in the first minutes of the 2nd half off of points by Myles Turner, Bruce Brown and Aaron Nesmith. The Pacers would begin to shoot much better from beyond the arc; Turner, Nesmith, Brown and Obi Toppin would all sink 3’s to help grow the Pacer lead. Midway through the period, the Pacers would lead 72-65. The Pacers would lead 89-80 after 3, with Myles Turner leading his team with 15 points. Jordan Poole would lead Washington in scoring with 21.

4TH QUARTER

The Pacers would keep the Wizards at arms distance throughout the first few minutes of the quarter. Isaiah Jackson, T.J McConnell and more would contribute buckets, as after about 5 minutes of play the Pacers would own a 10-point lead. The Pacers would continue to show improved shooting from beyond the arc, as they began to open a 17-point lead, their biggest of the half. However, the Wizards would claw back in the closing minutes, cutting the lead to 8 on a 9-point run with 2 ½ minutes left. The Pacers would fend off the late comeback attempt, and get the win over Washington, 112-104.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Turner led the way for Indiana with 18 points, 13 rebounds and 3 assists. Bruce Brown and Bennedict Mathurin would add 16 each for Indiana, while Obi Toppin would contribute 15 of his own. For Washington, the Wizards were paced by Jordan Poole with 28 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists.

NOTES: This game concludes the Pacers homestand, as they prepare to embark on a 6-game western road game trip.

NEXT UP: The Pacers travel to Atlanta to take on the Hawks with tipoff set for 7:30 on Friday. Meanwhile the Wizards will take on the Hawks as well on Saturday.

