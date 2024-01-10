About Half of The U.S. States Will Raise Minimum Wage In 2024

Minimum wage workers will be receiving a raise as half of the U.S. states will be making their minimum wage higher this year.
Minimum-wage increases will go into effect in 22 states on Jan. 1, and three additional states will raise their minimum wage later in the year: Nevada and Oregon on July 1, and Florida on Sept. 30. These increases range from 23 cents to $2, putting the new state minimum wages in the range of $10.30 to $16.28. Washington state will have the highest minimum wage in the U.S. in 2024 at $16.28 an hour, followed by California at $16.
In Hawaii, workers will receive the largest increase, raising its minimum wage to $14 an hour.
In addition to the state increases, workers in almost 40 counties and metropolitan areas will see raises that will put their minimum hourly pay higher than their state’s minimum wage. Denver for example, has increased the city’s minimum wage to $18.29, topping Colorado’s rate of $14.42 an hour.
The increases come as employees across the nation are struggling to adjust to higher costs due to inflation.
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
Woman's Body Found On Top Of The Slippery Noodle Identified
-
IMPD Names Suspect in Double Homicide of Indy Firefighter
-
Person Fatally Shot At Apartments On Northwest Side
-
IMPD: At Least One Person Killed, Many Injured in Separate Shootings
-
I-69 On Schedule To Be Done By End Of 2024
-
IMPD Makes Arrest In The Killing Of IFD Firefighter
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
WATCH: Police Chase Ends with Collision in Johnson County