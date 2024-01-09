Indianapolis Zoo Expecting Birth of First Rhino in February

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo announced on Tuesday that they are expecting the birth of their first-ever rhinoceros calf in February.
The mother, 19-year-old white rhino Zenzele is giving birth to her 7th calf. She arrived at the Indianapolis Zoo in June from The Wilds in Cumberland, Ohio. The father, Kengele is still located in Columbus.
“The number of white rhinoceroses in the wild continue to decline, and it is crucial to raise awareness for their plight,” said Dr. Robert Shumaker, Indianapolis Zoo President and CEO. “The historic birth of this calf will be a symbol of hope for the conservation of rhinoceroses around the world.”
Rhino’s generally give birth every 2 to 3 years, with the average pregnancy lasting around 16 months. Zenzele’s calf will bring the total amount of Rhino’s at the zoo up to 5.
The release also gives information on the current landscape of rhinos in across the world. Four of the five remaining rhino species are at risk for extinction according to the International Rhino Foundation. The White Rhino is categorized as “near threatened.”
