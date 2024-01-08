Indiana Congressman Larry Bucshon to Retire at End of 118th Congress

WASHINGTON–Indiana Republican Congressman Larry Bucshon will retire at the end of the 118th Congress.

“Scripture teaches us, “For everything there is a season,” and it became clear to me over the Christmas holiday with much discernment and prayer that the time has come to bring my season in public service to a conclusion. Therefore, I will not seek reelection to an eighth term and conclude my service in the House of Representatives at the end of the 118th Congress,” said Bucshon.

Bucshon did say that recent disputes in Congress and difficulties in advancing policy on behalf of the American people have not soured his faith in our Constitutional Republican form of government.

“In fact, it has strengthened that faith. Throughout the history of the United States, one of our strengths has always been the ability of our elected leaders – and the American people – to debate the issues in a public forum, and then ultimately find common ground and compromise on solutions that benefit the American people. It is still true today and this principle always prevails,” said Bucshon.

Bucshon thanked his wife and children for the support. He represents Indiana’s eighth congressional district, which is anchored in Evansville and also includes Jasper, Princeton, Terre Haute, Vincennes, and Washington.

Indiana Congressman Jim Banks, who represents Indiana’s third district, says Bucshon is a great friend and mentor.

“Dr. Bucshon has been a leader on health care issues and has fought for conservative values during his 7 terms serving Indiana’s 8th District. Larry and I have traveled to Afghanistan, Normandy for the 75th Anniversary of D-Day and recently to Africa to visit Indiana National Guard troops. As a fellow Navy Reserve Veteran, I appreciate what Larry has done to serve our veterans and support our troops. Those are big shoes to fill for our state!” said Banks.

Based in Fort Wayne, the third district takes in the northeastern part of the state. This district includes all of Adams, Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties, as well as northern Jay and northeast Kosciusko counties.

Bucshon has been office since January 3, 2011 and is a physician. His wife is Kathryn Bucshon. He has four children.