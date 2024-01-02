Three Indiana Mayors Take Part in Conference To Help Them Get Their Tenure Started

CAMBRIDGE, MA.–New mayors in Indiana and the rest of the country got training at the Bloomberg Center for Cities at Harvard University’s Program for New Mayors: First 100 Days.
The program helps them navigate their first 100 days in office. The three mayors from Indiana that took part in it are Evansville Mayor Stephanie Terry, Gary Mayor Eddie Melton, and Bloomington Mayor Kerry Thomson.
Many of the issues they discussed at the conference in November ranged from dealing with homelessness, access to housing, community safety, and dealing with old infrastructure.
Terry says she learned a lot about the importance of building a great team around her.
“We spent a lot of time digesting that and looking at the different scenarios in terms of organizational structure that the mayor can have in terms of moving forward on his or her agenda,” said Terry in an interview with Inside Indiana Business.
All three mayors said having a network of current and former participants at their fingertips will be a great benefit during their term.
This was developed by the Bloomberg Center for Cities at Harvard University in collaboration with the Institute of Politics at Harvard University and the U.S. Conference of Mayors. The two key themes were becoming mayor and building teams.
Organizers of the conference say new mayors gain insights and receive expert advice for overcoming common obstacles and making the most of the transition and first year in office.
To read more about the conference, go here.
