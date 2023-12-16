2 Indiana Cities Ranked Among the Top 50 to Live in by Money.com

Money.com recently ranked the top 50 cities to live in the United States, and 2 Indiana cities made the cut: Carmel at No. 19 and Jeffersonville, at No. 49.
The list complied using cost of living data as well as diversity, economic opportunity, education, amenities, the housing market and quality of life.
All the cities on the list had to have at least 20,000 people, a population at least 85% as racially diverse as the state it’s in and have a median household income at least 85% of the state’s.
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
Second-Largest Jackpot in Hoosier Lottery History Won in Speedway
-
Teacher Fired After Complaining About Students in Recording
-
Cathedral High School on Lockdown Tuesday Afternoon
-
Indiana State Police K9 Koda Receives Life-Saving Armor
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Big Ten Championship Game's Future in Indianapolis Uncertain After 2024.
-
Colts Wide Receiver Alec Pierce joins the Company
-
Did John Kerry Just FART During Climate Change Panel??