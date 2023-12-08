AOC hates women

During a House hearing about transgender athletes competing against women in women’s sports, progressives parading as feminists attacked those who want to keep biological men out of women’s sports. Democratic Pennsylvania Rep. Summer Lee called swimmer Riley Gaines transphobic. Gaines testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the “traumatizing” experience of Lia Thomas exposing his male genitalia in front of his female teammates in a Senate hearing 5 months ago. The president of the National Women’s Law Center Fatima Goss Graves said on Tuesday during congressional testimony that women should “learn to lose gracefully” to transsexual competitors.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed ‘all’ underage women will face ‘genital examinations’ if biological men are barred from female sports.

“I didn’t know that I was an actual feminist, because these people aren’t feminists” – Tony Katz

If AOC has sat through any level of hearing where men have told women what to do, why is she now doing the same thing and saying it’s good for them?

