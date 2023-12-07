Drag is not a crime, Drag is not a crime, Drag is not a crime…

ACLU of Indiana decided that they needed to put it out there that “Drag is not a crime”, repeating it 6 times in a tweet this week. Tony Katz responded:
No, it’s not, and nobody said it was… However, I will note, if you are having sexually suggestive drag shows, or any shows, in front of children, that’s weird and it’s wrong. And parents in a civil society should stand up against it, and so should you ACLU.
Our problem, argues Tony, is that the ACLU doesn’t work to protect kids. The fact that somethings could happen doesn’t mean it should happen. The fact that dressing in drag in itself is not a crime, sexually suggestive shows shouldn’t be put out there for children. Parents ought to continue to press forward in stopping these shows being performed in front of their children.
