Young Woman Shot And Killed On Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS — A young woman was shot and killed on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Sunday.
Police say the shooting happened in the Scarborough Village neighborhood near 75th and Hague Road. The call for the shooting came in around 6:45 p.m. that evening. When police got there they found the young woman wounded.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say shell casings were everywhere around where the woman’s body was found.
“It’s in a neighborhood we don’t really see much crime in,” IMPD Capt. Mike McCardia said. “So, it’s quite shocking to the area. Any homicide of young life should be shocking, anywhere in the city.”
What led to the shooting isn’t clear yet. Police are looking for suspects.
