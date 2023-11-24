IMPD Looking For Downtown Shooting Suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — Police were seeking help to find a 27-year-old man wanted as a suspect in a shooting on Thanksgiving morning in downtown Indianapolis.
Tyrell Montgomery is considered to be armed and dangerous, police say.
Online court records show Montgomery pleaded guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury and was given a suspended sentence on Oct. 12 in Marion Superior Court 26. He also had pending cases, both filed in November in Marion Superior Court 26, on felony charges of battery of a public safety official, and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 9:45 a.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 700 block of North Pennsylvania Street. That’s along the American Legion Mall and near the Tyndall Armory.
A man, who police have not publicly identified, was found with multiple gunshot wounds about a half-block east, in the 700 block of Talbott Street. That’s next to the Indianapolis Public Schools administration building.
The man shot was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Anyone with information was asked to call 911.
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
-
Fitness Studios Say Holding Company Has Not Paid Employees
-
Police: Woman Killed, Infant Hurt in Head-On Crash with Semi-Truck
-
U.S. 31 Lanes Now Open After Fatal Crash
-
ISP: Truck Driver Killed After Exiting Vehicle
-
Small Plane Crashes Near Shelbyville Airport, Two People Dead
-
The Dangers of Brown Friday & How You Can Prepare for the Worst
-
The Biden Administration's New Pronoun Policy
-
Fishers Marching Band Appears in 2023 Macy's Parade