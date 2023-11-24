Listen Live
IMPD Looking For Downtown Shooting Suspect

Published on November 24, 2023

Tyrell Montgomery mugshot

Source: Marion County Jail / other

INDIANAPOLIS — Police were seeking help to find a 27-year-old man wanted as a suspect in a shooting on Thanksgiving morning in downtown Indianapolis.

Tyrell Montgomery is considered to be armed and dangerous, police say.

Online court records show Montgomery pleaded guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury and was given a suspended sentence on Oct. 12 in Marion Superior Court 26. He also had pending cases, both filed in November in Marion Superior Court 26, on felony charges of battery of a public safety official, and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 9:45 a.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 700 block of North Pennsylvania Street. That’s along the American Legion Mall and near the Tyndall Armory.

A man, who police have not publicly identified, was found with multiple gunshot wounds about a half-block east, in the 700 block of Talbott Street. That’s next to the Indianapolis Public Schools administration building.

The man shot was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

