Suspect Accused of Ramming Police Cars Released on Bond, IMPD Chief Calls it “Absolutely Unacceptable”

INDIANAPOLIS–A man who was arrested Friday and released on bond is accused of ramming into an IMPD police car on the southeast side using a stolen truck. IMPD Chief Randal Taylor is frustrated by the situation.

Police have identified the suspect as 43-year-old George Leachman.

“It is with great frustration and concern that I address the weekend release of Mr. Leachman on bond. Leachman has proven time and time again that he has no regard for the law, and should not have the ability to put our officers or the general public in any more danger. The fact that this individual has allegedly rammed multiple police cars, placing officers at risk of serious bodily harm or death, on separate incidents is absolutely unacceptable. Our officers work tirelessly to deescalate dangerous situations and bring individuals like Leachman into custody unharmed and without injury to members of our community. In doing so, our officers place themselves at great risk. Thankfully, no one was injured in this latest incident, but his release raises serious concerns for the safety for our officers and the community,” said Taylor.

Taylor says on Friday, Leachman was spotted driving a red Ford F350 with a plate that expired in 2015. After he stopped briefly, police say he rammed an officer’s car several times before driving off near East Naomi Street and Lawton Avenue on Indy’s south side. Then he backed up and hit the officer’s car shortly after the officer began chasing him in his damaged car.

The truck eventually stopped near Cottage and Asbury. That’s where police say Leachman was arrested. The officer was not injured.

Taylor says Leachman was also arrested in February of this year in an incident where police say he rammed multiple IMPD cars and was shot by officers.

In 2017, Leachman was arrested because police say he hit three police cars during a vehicle pursuit and injuring two officers. In 2018, police say Leachman drove over an IMPD police car that an officer was driving.