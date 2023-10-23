University of Indianapolis To Be Featured In Amazon Prime Series

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Indianapolis will be the first Indy area college featured on Amazon Prime’s “The College Tour” series.

The College Tour is a web-series meant to give colleges and universities a chance to market themselves to students who may not be able to tour the campus otherwise. It is hosted by Alex Boylan, a former winner of “The Amazing Race.”

Every episode of the “The College Tour” focuses on a single institution and features student focused segments that give people a look into campus life.

The episode goes live on The College Tour’s web site on Tuesday, October 24th, but people in the Indianapolis area can see the episode a day early on UIndy’s campus. They will be hosting a premiere of the episode on Monday starting at 6 p.m. at the Schwitzer Student Center. Students featured in the episode will be in attendance for the red-carpet premiere.

While University of Indianapolis is the first college from the state’s capital city featured on the show, several other Indiana schools have made the show including; DePauw University, Hanover College, University of Evansville, and University of Southern Indiana.