Man Shot And Killed Near State Fairgrounds Wednesday Morning

INDIANAPOLIS — A fatal shooting on the north side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning.

Around 4:45 a.m., Indianapolis Metro Police got several 911 calls about gunshots north of the fairgrounds near 46th Street and Keystone Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man shot outside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office will release his name after his family is notified.

The events leading up to the homicide are unclear, but investigators believe the man was shot while inside the vehicle, according to IMPD Public Information Officer William Young.

IMPD did not identify any possible suspects and no arrests have been made.

“Our agency is doing everything that we can to hold those individuals who are committing these crimes accountable. However, there’s another piece of that; we still need that community’s cooperation and we still need to get that message out to those individuals before we reach this point of someone losing their life,” Young said.