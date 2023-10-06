Indiana Man Faces Up to 20 Years in Federal Prison After Leaving Anti-Semitic Voicemails at ADL Offices

WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury recently indicted Andrzej Boryga of Indiana for sending threatening communications to Anti-Defamation League offices. Boryga left threatening voicemails at ADL offices in New York, Texas, Colorado, and Nevada.

The indictment claims that Boryga targeted people based off their actual or perceived religion as each voice mail included various anti-Semitic threats to the people he called. The calls were made between July and October of 2022.

In them, Boryga threatens to cut off the heads of his victims as well as references several of the actions performed on Jews during World War II and the Holocaust. One of Boryga’s voicemails even mentions getting sexual pleasure out of killing Jewish people.

Boryga, who is currently 67, faces four counts of willfully transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure another person. If convicted, the maximum penalty for all four counts would be a total of 20 years in prison, with three years supervised release. He may also face a fine up to $250,000.