Butler Blue IV’s Surgery Delayed Due to Bronchitis, Expected to Make Full Recovery

INDIANAPOLIS –The Butler University mascot, Butler Blue IV, will not undergo surgery for his torn ACL until he recovers from bronchitis, according to his handler Evan Krauss. The dog’s illness was detected in a routine pre-surgery x-ray, which led to the postponement of his surgery. Krauss mentioned that the surgery will keep him sidelined for a few weeks.

Krauss says that once Blue IV undergoes the surgery, the procedure is relatively routine with minimal risk involved.

“This surgery is not risky, no riskier than any other standard veterinarian procedure,” Krauss says. “We just want to make sure that there is no increased risk going on.”

According to the University’s website, Butler Blue IV is the latest addition to the Butler Blue Live Mascot program, born on October 30, 2019, at Fall Creek Place Animal Clinic.

Evan says he first discovered Blue IV’s injury after a nap. “I noticed he had a limp and was favoring his right leg a bit; I assumed it was from sleeping in a weird position.”

Krauss says Blue is not in severe pain and has been prescribed medication to ensure his comfort. He will rest for a few weeks to fully recover after the surgery. Before the surgery, he will gradually be taken off the steroids he currently takes for bronchitis.

Blue will continue to rest and recover and will be slowly reintroduced to very light-duty activities.

“The amount of love and care in the form of likes, shares, and comments that he has received to his Instagram page have been overwhelming,” added Krauss. “People truly see him as an extension of their families.”