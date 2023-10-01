Purdue Ends Homestand With 44 – 19 Win Over Illinois

WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue Boilermakers were able to win the last of their 3 game homestand with a 44 – 19 victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The black and gold got off to a slow start offensively as the 6 points they put up in the first quarter were due to a fumble recovered by their defense in the end zone. It wasn’t until five minutes remained that Dylan Downing was able to run the ball across the goal line for the team’s first of three rushing touchdowns on the night.

By halftime Purdue held a three-point lead over the Illini. It was all thanks to a shut-out 3rd quarter that tilted this game heavily in the Boilermakers favor. The scoring this quarter would open up with pass into the end zone to Garrett Miller. Quarterback Hudson Card was on point all game throwing 18 completions on 26 attempts totaling 217 yards. With under four minutes to play Purdue would score twice in quick succession off a goal line run by Devin Mockobee and a trick play toss to Deion Burks.

Tyrone Trace Jr. had a big night with 112 yards off 21 carries. He finally found the end zone for Purdue’s final scoring play of the game in the fourth quarter. Burks led the game in receiving at the end of the regular time with 83 yards on 5 receptions.

Purdue’s record now increases to 2 – 3. They will be on the road for next week’s match up against the Iowa Hawkeyes who hold a 4 – 1 record after defeating the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, 26 – 16. Then the Boilermakers will return home once again to face off against the nationally ranked 4th Ohio State Buckeyes.