Do the police have a license to kill anyone who is holding a gun?

Guy Relford responds to caller’s question if it’s a crime to merely be holding a gun. In just released bodycam footage from the IMPD it appears that the officer is using lethal force on a suspect who is fleeing, while holding a firearm. Guy dissects the video and explains that all cases must be judged on the totality of circumstances.

Guy provides details that fill in some of the “totality of circumstances” that the officer will be using in his defense. Listen here:

On this special edition of The Gun Guy Show, Guy interviews Pastor Dr. Chris Holland, from The Father’s House, https://www.thefathershouseindy.com/ and Rick Snyder of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police. Guy was recently a guest on their podcast “Remnant Revealed” at https://www.youtube.com/c/RemnantRevealed Gun Guy’s appearance on “Remnant Revealed” R&R Ep. 38: Guns, Glory and God Given Rights – YouTube