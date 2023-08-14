IMPD Arrests Suspected Serial Burglar

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police say a suspected serial burglar is off the streets. 25-year-old Davion Bond is a suspect in as many as 15 robberies and burglary incidents in the last several months near the Westlake Apartments.
Bond was arrested last week. Police tracked him to a vacant that he was using. He was found possessing a handgun and charged with robbery and burglary.
The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force assisted IMPD SWAT. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make the final charging decision.
