Comedian Chris Tucker to Perform in Indianapolis Later This Year

INDIANAPOLIS–Actor, producer, and comedian Chris Tucker is coming to Indianapolis later this year.

He will perform at the Murat Theatre in Indianapolis on Saturday December 2, which is part of his “The Legend Tour 2023.”

“I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it’s stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles. I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I’m excited to be back out on tour,” said Tucker.

Tickets go on sale through LiveNation at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.

Tucker kicks off his tour in North Charleston, South Carolina on Sep. 8 at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center.