Listen Live
Local News

Two Arrested for Smoking Pot in Car, Child Sitting in Back Seat

Published on July 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

PORTAGE, Ind. — A man and a woman have been arrested after police say they were smoking marijuana in their car…with a child in the back seat.

Police say they saw marijuana smoke inside a car on Founders Parkway.  20-year-old Qierra Crosslin and 22-year-old Javonte Small were sitting in that car and have since been arrested.

Officers say there was a young girl in the back seat, and they also found more marijuana, various drug-related items, cigars, and a gun.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close