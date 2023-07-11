Two Arrested for Smoking Pot in Car, Child Sitting in Back Seat

PORTAGE, Ind. — A man and a woman have been arrested after police say they were smoking marijuana in their car…with a child in the back seat.
Police say they saw marijuana smoke inside a car on Founders Parkway. 20-year-old Qierra Crosslin and 22-year-old Javonte Small were sitting in that car and have since been arrested.
Officers say there was a young girl in the back seat, and they also found more marijuana, various drug-related items, cigars, and a gun.
