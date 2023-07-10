Police Speak to Two Suspects in Glenbrook Square Mall Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne Police say a suspect in the Glenbrook Square Mall shooting called 9-1-1 in order to turn himself in.

One man was injured at the mall Saturday afternoon. Thankfully, his injuries were not life-threatening and he was last known to be in stable condition.

WANE 15 reports that officers have spoken to two suspects, including the one who called 9-1-1. That being said, they do not intend to release further details until later this week.

At this time, officers think the two suspects were having a dispute that led to the shots being fired at the mall.