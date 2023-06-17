Getting Closer to Identifying Woman Found Dead in 1992

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Investigators may be one step closer to identifying the body of a woman found dead in a vacant Reynolds Street home in 1992.

The woman’s largely decomposed body was found wrapped in a moving blanket, floating in a flooded basement. WANE 15 reports that she was a young white woman – likely 20 to 25 years old – who was pregnant at the time of her death.

Now, Deputy Coroner Christopher Meihls is working with forensic genetic genealogist Lisa Needler to learn more. The two are waiting to get DNA information back from the University of North Texas, which will be filed and used to search two national databases.

“Mary Jane Doe’s” death did seem suspicious, and her case is still in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Her nose had even been broken previously.

However, her case was never called a homicide. Instead, it was ruled “undetermined.”

Needler says she needs $4,400 to pay for the sequencing, genealogy, and database searches for “Mary Jane Doe.” If you would like to help her raise that money, click here.